UAE: Insurance package for Golden Visa holders starts at Dh2,393

Plans available for one-year duration and need to be renewed

Hamad Abdullah Al Mehyas, Daman Chief Executive Officer. Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 4:56 PM

With an increasing number of talented individuals opting for the coveted UAE Golden Visa, comprehensive health insurance plans have been launched to meet their medical needs while they are in the country or abroad.

There are three different packages with the premium starting from as little as Dh2,393, according to the National Health Insurance Company (Daman).

“We have launched a selection of flexible health insurance plans offering local and international coverage for the UAE Golden Visa holders. There are three different plans available for the Golden Visa applicants and their dependents,” Hamad Abdullah Al Mehyas, Daman Chief Executive Officer, told Khaleej Times.

The three plans are the Core Silver with a premium of Dh2,393 and annual limit of Dh300,000, the Enhanced Gold package (starting at Dh4,985 with annual coverage of Dh2.5 million) and the Premier package (starting at Dh39,857 with a coverage limit of Dh20 million).

The plans are for the Golden Visa holders and their dependents who do not have an existing health insurance coverage. The package provides 180-day coverage outside the UAE during holidays or business trips.

“These plans are for one-year duration and need to be renewed on a yearly basis.”

Daman is working on rolling out a cost-effective coverage plan. Currently, the premium will vary according to a person’s age and the particular plan.

Individuals can purchase a plan at Daman branches or through the official website.

“There are also 24X7 call centres where sales representatives can recommend a coverage and premium according to an individual’s requirement.”

Among further facilities to communicate, Daman has a live chat option too.