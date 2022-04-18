UAE Green Visa: 5-year residency scheme announced

The scheme offers longer flexible grace periods that reach up to six months to stay in the country

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 5:52 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 6:12 PM

The UAE has announced new 5-years residence tracks to attract talents, skilled professionals, freelancers, investors and entrepreneurs. The scheme offers longer flexible grace periods that reach up to six months to stay in the country after the residence permit is cancelled or expired.

Skilled employees

This offers a 5-year residency for skilled employees, without sponsor or employer.

The applicants should have a valid employment contract, and should be classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The minimum educational level must be a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and the salary should not be less than Dh15,000.

Freelancers, self-employed individuals

In line with the growing importance of flexible work models, this track provides five-year residency for freelancers and self-employed individuals without requiring a sponsor or employer in the UAE.

It requires obtaining a freelance/self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The minimum educational level should be bachelor’s degree or specialised diploma. The annual income from self-employment for the previous two years should not be less than Dh360,000.

Investors or partners

This residence is introduced to encourage investment. It provides 5-year residency for investors establishing or participating in commercial activities. It replaces the previous residence that was valid for two years only.

Requirements include approval of the investment and proof of investment. If the investor (partner) has more than one licence, the total invested capital will be calculated. Approval of the competent local authorities is mandatory.