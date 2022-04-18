UAE Golden Visa residency scheme expanded; rules updated

The rules have been updated as part of the new Entry and Residence Scheme

By Web Desk Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 5:31 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 10:54 PM

The UAE has updated the rules of the Golden Residence visa, as part of the new Entry and Residence Scheme.

This is being done to attract and retain talented people in the country.

More benefits are being offered, which include:

10 years renewable residence

Duration of stay outside the UAE does not nullify the visa

No maximum number of support service labourers

Entry visa valid for 6 months with multiple entries to proceed with residence issuance

No sponsor or employer required

Residence for family members including spouse and children with no age limit

In the event of the death of the original holder of the Golden Residence, family members can stay in the UAE till the end of their residence permit