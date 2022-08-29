UAE Golden Visa: New partnership to support nominations for Abu Dhabi residents

It will also provide exclusive benefits to investors, entrepreneurs

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), a sector of the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi, have signed an agreement to support the nominations and processing of Golden Visas in the emirate.

ADGM's web portal will provide access to a number of digital services to facilitate nominations. The agreement also means that ADRO will support the Golden Visa nomination process and return the applications to ADGM's portal.

ADGM provides access to a comprehensive list of global companies so that it can provide exclusive benefits for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa holders such as investors and entrepreneurs.

The two parties will also collaborate to highlight the strategic initiatives of ADRO, including the promotion of the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa and other initiatives locally and internationally for attracting and retaining top talent in the emirate, in addition to joint marketing activities through several digital and direct channels.

To drive liveability in the emirate, ADGM will provide a suite of exclusive services and offers to the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa holders through ADRO’s exclusive loyalty programme.

Hareb Mubarak Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, said: "This strategic partnership with ADGM allows the office to access a large number of global companies and its diverse community of residents in the emirate."

"We will make sure to provide the best smart services for the ADGM’s community and provide all forms of support to facilitate their affairs and improve their quality of life and wellbeing," he added.

