UAE Golden Visa insurance packages: 6 questions answered

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman has unveiled exclusive health insurance packages for Golden Visa holders in the UAE. Premium for the packages starts from Dh2,393.
On its website, Daman has addressed any queries Golden Visa holders may have about the packages:
1. Who can apply for Golden Visa insurance?
Golden Visa applicants and their dependents who do not have an existing health insurance coverage.
2. What are the requirements to apply?
Primary applicants are requested to submit the following documents:
3. How much does the insurance cost?
Premiums will vary according to age and the plan option chosen. Daman sales representatives will guide applicants.
4. Where can applicants buy an insurance plan?
At Daman branches or online through the website. Applicants can also reach the company through its call centre.
5. Can the insurance plan have the same validity as that of the Golden Visa – five or 10 years?
Policy duration is one year (annual contract) and can be renewed on a yearly basis.
6. If a person’s Golden Visa application is still under process, is he/she required to buy an insurance plan?
A six-month visit visa insurance plan — ‘Ziyarah’ — is also available for Golden Visa applicants living abroad who have applied for a six-month visa to visit UAE to complete their documentation and processing.
