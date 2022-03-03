UAE Golden Visa: Abu Dhabi announces discounts, benefits

Golden Visa offers long-term residence to talented individuals in many fields, for five or ten years.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 12:25 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 3:12 PM

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) has announced new, exclusive benefits for holders of the Golden Visa in the UAE Capital.

This came as the ADRO signed agreements with several leading brands and institutions in automotive, real estate, healthcare, hospitality, health insurance and banking.

In automotive, Golden Visa holders will see prices slashed on car models, and be given priority booking for new releases, in addition to payment facilities, maintenance offers, and licensing services.

In hospitality, ADRO has announced a list of premium destinations that include offers on stay, dining, spa treatments, gyms and other facilities. On the health insurance front, Golden Visa holders will enjoy reduced premiums on annual health insurance plans for families and individuals, with diverse network coverage and bundle of benefits inside and outside the UAE.

The new step complements the ADRO’s efforts to accelerate the assimilation of Golden Visa holders into Abu Dhabi’s thriving business community.

The objectives of the partnership, ADRO’s statement confirmed, is to stimulate economic momentum and introduce tangible benefits “that will be quickly felt in terms of trade size and economic opportunities”.

Hareb Al Mheiri, acting executive director of the ADRO, said the partnership aims to support the capital emirate’s economy with the tools and foundations of long-term growth.

“We’re taking all the necessary measures to ensure our vital sectors have an uninterrupted supply of world-class talent. The Golden Visa represents a major step in this direction, owing to the vast economic opportunities it offers, and the partnerships we’re leading will help us achieve these objectives.

“We have a responsibility to support Golden Visa holders with the services and benefits that would facilitate a comfortable life in Abu Dhabi, and contribute to the success of their businesses and investments. With ADRO’s partnership efforts, Golden Visa holders will now have access to exclusive services and products. We are also working on expanding the pool of benefits and promotions outside the scope of Golden Visa holders to include other visa category holders in order to firmly position Abu Dhabi as a global destination,” added al Mheiri.