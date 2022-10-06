UAE: 4 instances when Indian nationals can get a visa on arrival

Eligibility, maximum validity, cost and terms and conditions explained

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 6:21 AM

Citizens of Gulf countries don’t need a visa to enter the UAE, while over 70 nationalities can get a visa on arrival in the country.

All others need to get a pre-travel visa before flying to the UAE. However, Indian nationals holding a normal passport can get a visa on arrival if they have a:

• Visit visa issued by the USA or

• Green card issued by the USA or

• Residence visa issued by the UK or

• Residence visa issued by the EU.

Validity

The visa obtained in this fashion is valid for a maximum stay of 14 days. Holders can apply to extend their stay for an additional 14 days.

Terms and conditions

The visas or the green card must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival into the UAE.

Passports must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into the UAE.

Cost

According to information available on Emirates website, the 14-day visa costs Dh120.

If the holder wishes to extend for an additional 14 days, it will cost Dh250.

Note: Both these rates are subject to change.

Other visa options

Indians wishing to stay on in the country for more than 28 days can apply for other types of visas that offer a validity of up to 90 days.

Or they can opt for the new multi-entry, five-year tourist visa. Holders of this visa will be able to stay in the UAE for up to 90 continuous days, and it may be extended for a similar period. The entire period of stay should not exceed 180 days in a year.

This visa requires proof of having a bank balance of $4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies during a six-month period prior to submitting the application.

ALSO READ: