Trial of new UAE visa scheme begins: Agents reveal most popular enquiries

Many residents are exploring how the new visas can help them and their families

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 2:35 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 2:40 PM

Enquiries about the new UAE visas have been flooding in as the country implements sweeping reforms, agents have said. The system is currently being trialled and the actual implementation will start on October 3.

“The highest number of enquiries we are getting is about the Green Visa and the 5-year multiple-entry visa,” said Abdul Gafoor, general manager of Al Mas Businessmen Service.

“Yesterday, a pharmacist called me to enquire about the Green Visa. He wasn’t eligible for the Golden Visa, but he is hopeful that he will be able to apply for the Green Visa and utilise its benefits.”

The Green Visa is a new five-year residence track that is aimed at attracting talents, skilled professionals, freelancers, investors and entrepreneurs. Those holding this visa are given longer flexible grace periods that reach up to six months to stay in the country after the permit is cancelled or expired. They can also easily get residence permits for family members, including their spouses, children, parents and first-degree relatives.

“The five-year multiple entry visa is also extremely popular among residents,” said Abdul Gafoor. “I have already received a number of enquiries about it. It is particularly of interest to those who split their time between two countries. It allows the holder of the visa to live 90 days in the country and then extend for another 90 days every year.”

Multiple-entry tourist visa requires proof of having a bank balance of US$4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies during the six months prior to submitting the application. According to the service card on the GDRFA website, an application for this visa costs Dh1500.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced the details on Monday. It includes a significantly expanded Golden Visa scheme, a five-year Green residency and new entry permits, including one for job-seekers.

“The five-year multiple entry visas are especially beneficial for freelancers and remote workers,” said Muneer, from Tastahel Documents. “They will be able to enter and exit the country freely, as long as they fulfil the requirements needed to obtain the visa. We are still waiting to get the full information about the new permits.”

These new visas are part of the largest entry and residency reforms adopted in the UAE. It was earlier announced that they would go into effect on September 5.

