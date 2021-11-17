How to apply for Dubai’s 5-year, multiple-entry visa

Allows employees of multinational companies to visit and stay in UAE for 90 days, with the option of extending it.

By Staff Reporter Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 1:11 PM

Authorities in Dubai have started issuing five-year multi-entry visas for employees of multinational companies.

According to the Dubai Tourism website, the visa is applicable for “business and leisure travel”.

The programme helps firms bring their “global business personnel to Dubai”.

“This will allow them to conveniently access and work from your Dubai offices, or attend to regional business, if you are in the process of establishing your presence here,” the website said.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) – Dubai said it has “now fully activated” the visa process. It allows employees of multinational companies to visit and stay in the UAE for 90 days, with the option of extending it for another 90 days.

Interested companies need to fill a form. Once the form is submitted online and verified within “1 to 3 working days”, the company will receive a confirmation email “with steps to submit your individual visa applications as required”.

Here are the details that would need to be entered on the form:

>> Dubai Immigration Establishment Number (Enter 00000 if you don’t have one)

>> Company name

>> Company history (number of years you have been in business)

>> Number of offices

>> Company representative details

- Full name

- E-mail address

- Phone number

You can access the form here: www.dubaimultiyear.com