Eid Al Fitr 2022: Dubai grants Golden Visa, financial bonus to imams

The scheme offers longer flexible grace periods that reach up to six months to stay in the country
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 week ago
Imams and preachers who have finished more than 20 years in service will receive Golden visas. They will also be offered a financial bonus, according to directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
This step has been taken in appreciation of their efforts in introducing the teachings of Islam and spreading the values of tolerance, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 week ago
The law aims to strengthen the UAE position as an ideal destination to live, work, and invest
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 week ago
The rules have been updated as part of the new Entry and Residence Scheme
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 week ago
Tourists who arrived in the country before the crisis will also be able to stay without being subject to fines
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 weeks ago
Residents no longer need to go through separate processes for visa and Emirates ID application
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 weeks ago
Pink-coloured visa sticker on passports earlier served as primary residency document
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 weeks ago
The move effectively reduces the number of steps required to issue or renew one’s residency documents
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 weeks ago
This will be applicable for residency documents issued after April 11
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 weeks ago