Eid Al Fitr 2022: Dubai grants Golden Visa, financial bonus to imams

This step has been taken in appreciation of their efforts

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 5:57 PM

Imams and preachers who have finished more than 20 years in service will receive Golden visas. They will also be offered a financial bonus, according to directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This step has been taken in appreciation of their efforts in introducing the teachings of Islam and spreading the values ​​of tolerance, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.