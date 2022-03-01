Dubai: New AI, coding licence launched; employees to get 10-year Golden Visa

Employees of multinational companies can now avail of the scheme; here are some key details
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 months ago
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Tuesday launched an artificial intelligence (AI) and coding licence to attract AI companies and coders from around the world as part of the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.
Launched in cooperation with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office, it’s the first of its kind initiative in the world.
Companies holding the license will be able to work in the DIFC Innovation Hub, which is the largest cluster of FinTech and innovation companies in the region. The Hub hosts more than 500 firms, ranging from start-ups to global unicorns, representing over 60 per cent of all GCC FinTechs. In addition, the license provides an opportunity to obtain UAE 10-year Golden Visas for employees working in those companies.
In July 2021, the UAE teamed up with the world’s largest technology giants such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, LinkedIn to launch a national plan for coders to set up 1,000 major digital companies within five years. The initiative also aims to attract 100,000 coders to UAE by 2026.
“Such initiatives reflect positively on the country's readiness to become a global destination for pioneering the industries of the future by adopting advanced technology and stimulating innovation in various fields… DIFC has opened new horizons for leading global companies that aspire to enhance their efforts in the field of AI and expand their businesses further,” said Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.
ALSO READ:
“Dubai and DIFC are global ambassadors for AI. Financial services companies in DIFC and a broad spectrum of other industries across the emirate are setting the standard which is also contributing to the UAE’s ambitious goal to have an internationally competitive, knowledge-based economy,” said Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Employees of multinational companies can now avail of the scheme; here are some key details
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 months ago
The UAE is a great place to retire, one expat said.
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 months ago
The group features 18 members from 18 different countries
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 months ago
Global recruitment firm Robert Half says Dubai expat tenures increases from 3 years to around 8-10 years
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 months ago
Those eligible to apply for long term residency also include the families of fallen heroes
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 months ago
All eligible candidates and their families can now avail of services provided in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Residents Office
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 months ago
The doctors were nominated for their distinguished commitment, responsibility and sacrifice.
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago