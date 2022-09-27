Dubai: Indian politician granted Golden Visa in culture category

A doctor by profession, Dr MK Muneer is also well-known as a publisher, social entrepreneur, cartoonist and a playback singer

Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 7:06 AM

An Indian politician has become the latest person to receive the Golden Visa in the UAE. Dr MK Muneer, a former minister who served as Member of Legislative Assembly in Kerala for 25 years, was granted the visa in the Dubai culture category.

A doctor by profession, Muneer is also well-known as a publisher, social entrepreneur, cartoonist and a playback singer. As a minister, he was praised for his work with several marginalised communities in Kerala.

On his Facebook page, Dr. Muneer thanked the UAE leadership for the honour.

“Honoured to receive the UAE Golden Visa. The UAE is a role model for the rest of the world in achieving new heights and creating milestones. The hospitality and care shown to residents and visitors by Emiratis are amazing and unmatched.”

He also promised to work towards better relations between India and the UAE. “I will continue to do everything in my capacity to strengthen the relationship between our two great countries and enrich each other through our social, cultural, and economic ties,” he added.

The UAE government had in 2019 introduced a new system for long-term residence visas, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor. These Golden Visas are issued for 10 years and will be renewed automatically. Earlier this month, the rules for golden visa were streamlined and amended to allow more people to benefit from it. The new rules will come into force on October 3.

As per the new rules, the minimum monthly salary requirement has been dropped from Dh50,000 to Dh30,000. Individuals working in disciplines including medicine, sciences and engineering, information technology, business and administration, education, law, culture and social sciences can apply for a Golden Visa. Applicants should have a valid employment contract in the UAE and be classified in the first or second occupational level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Investors can get the long-term visa when purchasing a property worth at least Dh2 million, even with a loan from “specific local banks”. Earlier the requirement was Dh5 million. Those purchasing off-plan properties can also get the visa as long as they are from “approved local real estate companies”.

