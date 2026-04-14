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Zaghroota sparks global debate after Coachella
Cultural tradition gains attention after singer remark
PUBLISHED:
Tue 14 Apr 2026, 12:28 PM
By:
Nawar Alshamsi
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Nawar Alshamsi
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