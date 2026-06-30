You could be missing discounts every single day

Tue, Jun 30, 2026 | Muharram 15, 1448 | Fajr 04:02
VOICE OF THE UAE. SINCE 1978
Husain Rizvi is a Senior Features Writer who covers entertainment and lifestyle stories and has a profound interest in tech (games) and sports. When he’s not working, you can find him at the gym, or finishing a boss fight in a video game.
Iran rules out talks with US after Trump announces Doha meeting
UAE petrol and diesel prices for July 2026 announced
WhatsApp to replace phone number sharing with usernames for all users
Bahrain, Kuwait struck amid fragile truce as US-Iran MoU enters Day 11
Sharjah Police announce 50% reduction in fines for 3 months