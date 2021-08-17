World (videos)
Logo
World | 17 Aug 2021

Watch: Joe Biden defends withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

In an address from the White House ,US President Joe Biden defended the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. He blamed the Taliban's takeover on Afghan political leaders who fled the country and unwillingness of the Afghan army to fight the militant group. Watch excerpts from his speech here.
