World | 28 Apr 2021

Video: India's coronavirus deaths exceed 200,000

India’s terrifying phase of Covid's second wave has claimed more than 200,000 lives as of April 28. Official data showed there were 352,991 new reported cases over a 24-hour period as total infection numbers crossed 17 million. Patients have died outside hospitals, gasping for oxygen, while waiting to be admitted even as thousands continue to struggle to find a hospital bed across the country.