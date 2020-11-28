World (videos)
World | 28 Nov 2020

KT in Israel: Aboard the historic first commercial flight to Israel from Dubai

Watch as we land in Tel Aviv on the historic first commercial flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel. Join us as we next take a road trip to Jerusalem.
