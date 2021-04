World | 30th Mar 2021

KT explains: Mega ship stuck in Suez Canal finally free

These are fresh scenes from the banks of Suez Canal which got finally cleared after almost a week. The Ever Given ship was ultimately set free at around 3 p.m. Horns blared in celebration as images emerged. Around 14 tugboats worked in coordination with dredgers to return the 220,000-ton vessel to the water.