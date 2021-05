World | 18 May 2021

Israel-Gaza Conflict: The last 24 hours

Plumes of smoke continued to billow from several buildings in Gaza following further Israeli air strikes on Tuesday, May 18. According to reports, the Palestinian death toll have now climbed to 212. This includes 61 children and 100 women while more than 1,400 are wounded. The conflict has now entered its second week, with still very little sign of ending.