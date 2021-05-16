World (videos)
World | 16 May 2021

Covid in Goa: Trouble in paradise?

Goa has been in the throes of an unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic with the second and the more lethal wave of the contagion registering record deaths in the state so far. Why has Covid-19 struck India's King of good times with such vengeance? We find out as we speak to Goans from different walks of life
