UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Why this room inside the Palazzo Versace costs Dh77,000 per night

The two-bedroom Imperial Suite is the most expensive hotel room in Dubai

By Tamanna Sajeed, Husna Murad and Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 1:10 PM

ALSO READ:


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Meet the trainer who keeps Bollywood celebrities fit

videos

Meet the trainer who keeps Bollywood celebrities fit

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who was recently in Dubai for the fifth anniversary of her fitness studio, talks about the power of Pilates and how she helps Bollywood superstars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt reach their health goals.

videos

Top drug busts of 2023

videos

Top drug busts of 2023

In a series of impactful operations, Dubai Police have made significant strides in combating drug-related crimes, both nationally and internationally

videos