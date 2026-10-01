Why Mauritania and the UAE share a special bond

The story of a friendship built across generations

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 12:46 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE petrol and diesel prices for October 2026 announced

2

Flydubai says Dubai-Tel Aviv flight lands safely in Saudi after 'incident' en route

3

Iran says received US response to its proposal to end war

4

Flydubai confirms altercation on board led to diversion of its Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

5

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in October 2026?