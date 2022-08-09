UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

"Who's more likely to" with Thallumaala stars

Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play "Who's more likely to" with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release “Thallumaala”


More news from Videos
Video: UAE’s Hidden Gems – Dubai Food Festival Edition

Videos

Video: UAE’s Hidden Gems – Dubai Food Festival Edition

Heard of a little corner shop or a hole-in-the-wall eatery that’s rumoured to sell the best burger, sandwich, or kebab? Or a ‘little-known place’ that ‘launches a thousand ships’? UAE’s Hidden Gems, a weekly series, features one such place a week. This week we hit the streets of Jumeirah 3 as part of the Dubai Food Festival.

Videos