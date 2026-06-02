Who gave the best Eidiya during your childhood

Tue, Jun 02, 2026 | Dhu al-Hijjah 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:00
VOICE OF THE UAE. SINCE 1978
Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting
Ajman announces new leaves, reduced working hours, benefits for government employees
'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha
Trump seeks tough changes in agreement; Iran's Ghalibaf says 'no trust in enemy's words'
UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained