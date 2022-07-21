Where you can snorkel with sharks in Dubai this summer

Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon

By Team KT Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 2:52 PM

Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon and marvel at stunning shark species as well as other colourful marine life. Here is all you need to know about this experience.

Video by: Rahul Gajjar