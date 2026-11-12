What if the Internet Shuts Down | Vaneet Mehta

As AI accelerates change and industries evolve, digital resilience, powered by robust networks, infrastructure, and vision, has become a business necessity.

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Nov 2026, 10:42 AM
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In the latest episode of the Khaleej Times Podcast, Vaneet Mehta of Tata Communications shares how organizations can stay ahead through the Operating Fabrics of the Intelligent Enterprise, an integrated framework designed to enhance business resilience, agility, and innovation in an increasingly connected world. He also explores the growing role of AI in driving transformation across the Middle East, a region rapidly emerging as one of the world's leading technology and innovation hubs.

From building resilient digital infrastructure to harnessing the opportunities of an AI-powered future, discover the ideas, strategies, and technologies shaping the next chapter of global business.

Sumeet Walia, Gurvinderjit Samra, Amit Sharma, Sanjay Grover, Abhishek Nagar


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