UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Orchestra-conducting robot wows audience of 950

EveR 6, the five-foot-ten-inch-tall South Korean-made robot, makes its debut as an orchestra conductor and guides more than 60 musicians of the National Orchestra of Korea who are playing traditional Korean instruments

By AFP

Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM

ALSO WATCH:


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By