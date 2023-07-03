Watch: Orchestra-conducting robot wows audience of 950

EveR 6, the five-foot-ten-inch-tall South Korean-made robot, makes its debut as an orchestra conductor and guides more than 60 musicians of the National Orchestra of Korea who are playing traditional Korean instruments
The French capital has been rocked by riots after the death of 17-year-old Nahel during a routine traffic stop
Comparatively, the Titanic was 882 feet long and could hold 3,320 people
Shobhika Kalra, an accomplished student and enthusiastic participant in various activities, faced an unforeseen challenge at 13. Her parents sought medical advice for her increasing stumbling and falling, only to receive unexpected news
Made of a sponge cake soaked in a milk syrup, topped with light and airy whipped cream, and finished with a rich layer of buttery caramel
Muslim pilgrims reached their camps in Mina and stayed overnight before proceeding to Mount Arafat. Today, in the blazing summer heat, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat, marking the pinnacle of this annual pilgrimage with great reverence and solemnity
Sütlaç, a popular Turkish dessert, is fortunately simple to prepare in the comfort of your own home. Here are the instructions for making this delightful rice pudding, known as sütlaç, in the Turkish cuisine
Vast crowds of robed Muslim pilgrims walk solemn circles around the Kaaba, the black cube at Mecca's Grand Mosque, as the biggest haj pilgrimage in several years begins
Make it a smooth trip with these top travel essentials from Babyshop and embark on a memorable journey with your little ones!
Psychologists say billionaires seek these adventures out of wanting a 'sense of aliveness'
In the soundbite, the Dubai ruler can be heard wishing Yasmine Mahmoud Abdullah continued success in her endeavours
It's a delectable sweet Middle Eastern milk pudding that only requires a few ingredients to make
The iconic, devilishly delicious Middle Eastern dessert is made with shredded Kataifi, cream or cheese filling and is soaked in condensed milk.
MLS side signs Busquets, reuniting him with Messi. Busquets, a key player in Barcelona's success, joins the Major League Soccer club. Inter Miami plans more signings, potentially including Jordi Alba
Over two million worshippers from 160 countries brave scorching heat to surpass last years limited attendance due to Covid-19