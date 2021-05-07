Videos | 7 May 2021

Watch: Iftar recipe of the day

During Ramadan, many are thinking about the ever-important question – what to cook for iftar? Our iftar diaries brings to you recipes from UAE residents, bloggers and chefs who love cooking. Today we have with us Donia Elkhouli, Food Blogger (@fusionconcepts.bydonia) will share with us her favourite iftar recipe of the traditional cream filled Kunafa.