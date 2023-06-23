UAE

Watch: Eight Danish sailors rescued after floating in the Pacific Ocean for two days

The Danish group was on a sailing trip from the Galapagos Islands to Easter Island when their vessel was hit by a strong wave and capsized. They were rescued by an Ecuadorean tuna boat, which was on its way to Manta, Ecuador

Tanisha Sangha Gahlaut

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 1:17 PM

