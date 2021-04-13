Videos
Watch: Dubai restaurants not required to screen off dining areas during Ramadan fasting hours

Food outlets and restaurants across UAE have hailed the new rules introduced by the Dubai Economy that allows them to serve food during the holy month of Ramadan without putting up screens or curtains to cover up dining areas from public view during the fasting hours of Ramadan.
