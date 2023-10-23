UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Volunteers in the UAE aim to prepare more than 25,000 relief boxes for Gaza

Thousands of dedicated Dubai volunteers come together to fill relief boxes with hope and compassion for Gaza. This initiative, coordinated by the Emirates Red Crescent and Dubai Cares, provided crucial aid to those affected by conflict

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes

Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM

READ MORE:


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

KT Exclusive: Sri Lanka’s reform mantra for 2024

asia

KT Exclusive: Sri Lanka’s reform mantra for 2024

After overcoming the worst economic crisis in mid-2022, Sri Lanka is back on track after successfully obtaining a US$3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March 2023 says Sri Lankan Minister of Investments, Dilum Suraj Bandara Amunugama

asia