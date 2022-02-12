View of the Palm Jumeirah from ‘The Next Level’

View at the Palm has recently opened the ‘Next Level’, where one can catch an aerial view of the man-made island from 250m above.
Videos42 minutes ago
Category
Sort By
View at the Palm has recently opened the ‘Next Level’, where one can catch an aerial view of the man-made island from 250m above.
Videos42 minutes ago
We tried an amazing five-course dinner at the Turkish Village located in Jumeirah that includes a one-metre mix grill platter with some of the juiciest kebabs and so much more.
Videos21 hours ago
Khaleej Times speaks to UK pianist and singer Tom Seals who will be the opening act of tonight’s performance at the Al Wasl Plaza.
Videos1 day ago
Anker's MagGo line-up are 7.5-watt chargers that are designed for the iPhone 12 and 13 but they can also charge AirPods as well. They take advantage of the iPhone's magnets, so you can effectively snap your device quickly, safely and recharge quickly, whether you're at home, on the go or even in your car.
Videos1 week ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 week ago
Pakistani filmmakers and producers Ali Zafar and Hareem Farooq visit the Pakistan Pavilion for a candid chat on the film industry in Pakistan.
Videos1 week ago
For this Food Trail episode, we have a chat with Carla Hall, a Top Chef contestant, former model, and TV personality, to discuss her signature dish, as well as her highly anticipated cooking masterclass at Alkebulan. Head to the African Dining Hall this weekend at Expo 2020 Dubai to try out some delicious African cuisine.
Videos2 weeks ago
Live from Expo 2020, Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sits down for a Q&A at Al Wasl Plaza, and gives a special message to the fans.
Videos2 weeks ago
We went inside the Arab Health Forum 2022, and spoke to Proximie: a technology platform that allows clinicians to virtually ‘scrub in’ to any operating room or cath lab from anywhere in the world.
Videos2 weeks ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 weeks ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 weeks ago
The global pop star performed at the Jubilee Stage for the second time. He performed at the Music Festival to celebrate 'Pakistan - The Land of Melodies'.
Videos3 weeks ago
Known for its rose-coloured Nabatean city, the lowest point on Earth, and its cinematic landscapes, the Jordan Pavilion not only highlights the country's heritage, it also showcases innovative feats with the tiniest space satellite.
Videos3 weeks ago
We visited one of the lushest green pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Singapore Pavilion has a solar canopy producing clean energy and consists of three thematic cones, city, rainforest, and flower cone. Here is a look inside…
Videos3 weeks ago