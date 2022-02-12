UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

View of the Palm Jumeirah from ‘The Next Level’

View at the Palm has recently opened the ‘Next Level’, where one can catch an aerial view of the man-made island from 250m above.


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

This is what it's like to cook with a Top Chef contestant

Videos

This is what it's like to cook with a Top Chef contestant

For this Food Trail episode, we have a chat with Carla Hall, a Top Chef contestant, former model, and TV personality, to discuss her signature dish, as well as her highly anticipated cooking masterclass at Alkebulan. Head to the African Dining Hall this weekend at Expo 2020 Dubai to try out some delicious African cuisine.

Videos2 weeks ago

The future of robotic surgery: Proximie

Videos

The future of robotic surgery: Proximie

We went inside the Arab Health Forum 2022, and spoke to Proximie: a technology platform that allows clinicians to virtually ‘scrub in’ to any operating room or cath lab from anywhere in the world.

Videos2 weeks ago