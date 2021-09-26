Videos | 26 Sep 2021

Video: Top Bollywood celebrities attend Showbiz Icons Awards 2021

The opening night of mid-day Showbiz Icons Awards 2021 held in Dubai on September 25 saw the who's who from glam world in attendance. The gala night was graced by top Bollywood celebrities including Vivek Oberoi and Aditi Rao Hydari. They were both recognised with special awards by Khaleej Times Co-Chairman Suhail Galadari. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com