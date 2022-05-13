Video: Sheikh Khalifa passes away; tribute to a visionary leader

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos1 hour ago
Videos1 hour ago
Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was offered after the Magrib prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Friday
Videos1 hour ago
Kenyan national Anna Qabale Duba was crowned the first-ever recipient of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award on Thursday
Videos23 hours ago
7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022
Videos1 day ago
In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.
Business1 day ago
Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, famously known as BeerBiceps talks about love, marriage, and why he quit engineering to be a full-time content creator
Videos3 days ago
IPL update with Ayaz Memon, an analysis of the latest game: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in lead
Videos3 days ago
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
Videos1 week ago
Located on the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai's latest dining and entertainment destination will feature nine venues with seven interconnected swimming pools
UAE Places1 week ago
The actress talks about playing a pilot and working with Ajay Devgn in the aviation thriller
Videos2 weeks ago
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
Videos2 weeks ago
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
Videos2 weeks ago
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
Videos2 weeks ago
More than a charity drive, cooking up all these meals every Ramadan has been a devotion for Shareefah Al Hosani
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
We visit two eateries in Dubai that are donating excess food prepared for Iftar buffets to the underprivileged
Videos2 weeks ago
Maëlle Gavet, CEO of Techstars, a global startup accelerator, founded her first business at sixteen and went on to start two other companies. She authored the widely-acclaimed book ‘Trampled by Unicorns’, ‘Big Tech’s Empathy Problem’ and ‘How to Fix it’. She recently visited the region to discuss her upcoming plans with Khaleej Times.
Videos3 weeks ago