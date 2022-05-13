UAE

Video: Sheikh Khalifa passes away; tribute to a visionary leader

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced


Sharjah showcases tourist attractions at ATM 2022

Sharjah showcases tourist attractions at ATM 2022

7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022

Videos1 day ago

KT one-on-one with Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates

KT one-on-one with Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates

In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.

Business1 day ago

One-of-a-kind dining experience high in the sky

One-of-a-kind dining experience high in the sky

One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.

Videos2 weeks ago

Ramadan art exhibition “Shurooq Al Fann”

The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.

Videos2 weeks ago

Global accelerator Techstars to support talent in the region

Global accelerator Techstars to support talent in the region

Maëlle Gavet, CEO of Techstars, a global startup accelerator, founded her first business at sixteen and went on to start two other companies. She authored the widely-acclaimed book ‘Trampled by Unicorns’, ‘Big Tech’s Empathy Problem’ and ‘How to Fix it’. She recently visited the region to discuss her upcoming plans with Khaleej Times.

Videos3 weeks ago