UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: This is the latest way scammers are trying to hack your phone

They are pretending to be household help, so here's everything you need to know to combat them

by

Philip Green

Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 11:54 AM

READ MORE:

Philip Green

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Train carrying 1,000 passengers derails in Southern Pakistan

asia

Train carrying 1,000 passengers derails in Southern Pakistan

Multiple people injured in the derailment of an express train close to Nawabshah city in Sindh province are being treated in a hospital in Karachi after the accident killed at least 34 people. Family members are seen crying outside after finding out their relatives were killed

asia