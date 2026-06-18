UAE School and University Sports Federation and Ferrero GCC sign MoU to support the UAE School Games and youth physical activity

The UAE School and University Sports Federation and Ferrero GCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports. The key aim of this partnership is to increase physical activity across UAE schools and support the UAE School Games. In line with the goals of the Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Strategy 2031, it aims to identify and nurture athletic talents, create future champions, and encourage a healthy, active lifestyle among children and youth across the country.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports and President of the UAE School and University Sports Federation, and Fabio Grilli, regional managing director of Ferrero Gulf, signed the MoU during a press conference held at the ministry's headquarters in Dubai.

Under this partnership, Ferrero GCC will support the UAE School Games for three years, starting from the 2026/2027 edition, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, ‘Joy of Moving.’ The goal is to support youth-focused physical activity and good lifestyle activities, while endorsing and assisting the championship’s professional execution, organisation, and planning.

Ferrero GCC initiated the CSR programme ‘Joy of Moving’ to inspire children and families to be physically active and lead a healthy lifestyle. The science-based programme offers fun and youth-accessible activities designed to improve motor awareness both at home and in play areas. The initiative works in collaboration with specialised organisations across the globe, such as Olympic committees, sports federations, the International School Sport Federation (ISF), and a number of prestigious institutions, universities, ministries, and corporate partners.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum stated that this partnership represents a strategic step in the Ministry’s and Federation’s efforts to identify and develop local sporting talents and offer them resources needed to thrive in a comprehensive and supportive educational and sports environment, further fostering a generation equipped with the skills and sporting values required to strengthen the competitiveness and presence of Emirati sports both regionally and globally.

He said: “This MoU showcases the Ministry of Sports’ and the UAE School and University Sports Federation’s commitment to supporting children and the youth by offering an all-encompassing care that aims to develop their talents through an integrated pathway beginning at an early age and extending to specialised training programmes, as well as continuing technical and administrative support. In line with the goals of the National Sports Strategy 2031, which aims to develop and expand the base of competitive sports participation across the UAE and strengthen the country’s presence at global events and championships, this approach will ensure the preparedness of national talents to compete on the most prestigious stages in the world.”

Fabio Grilli, regional managing director of Ferrero Gulf, said: “It is an honour to collaborate with the Federation, in support of the Ministry of Sports’ efforts, to enhance community wellbeing and the sports ecosystem. We are grateful for this opportunity to strengthen our commitment in encouraging a healthy lifestyle for our community.”

He added: “This partnership showcases the Federation’s and Ferrero’s support for the Ministry of Sports’ vision to create communities that are healthier and active. By working in tandem, we aim to create meaningful possibilities, promote the values of sports, and motivate the community to lead healthy, active lifestyles across the region.”

According to the MoU, both parties will explore avenues to cooperate and foster robust public-private partnerships to promote sports and physical activity by implementing initiatives that ensure wider participation in sports across schools and universities across the country, and launching programmes designed to encourage the youth to engage in sports.

Additionally, both parties will work together to create community awareness initiatives that promote physical activities and foster healthy lifestyles for families and the community. Training sessions and workshops will also be organised, which will focus on youth health and instilling a culture of physical activity for the community, as well as exchange expertise and educational resources.

As part of the UAE School Games, interactive activity zones welcoming children and parents will be part of the ‘Joy of Moving’ initiative. In line with national priorities and the vision of the ‘Year of the Family 2026,’ these zones, will be monitored and managed by certified coaches, providing innovative physical activities designed to strengthen the relationship between families and sports while advancing the Ministry’s goal of enhancing quality of life and creating a cohesive and healthy society.