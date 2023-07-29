UAE: Police help the 'Rainbow Sheikh's' colossal Hummer be taken out for a drive

At 14 metres long and 5.8 metres tall, the X3 is three times the size of a regular Hummer 1
Former military intelligence officer David Grusch testified in front of the United States’ Congress, making several bombshell allegations
In an exclusive report, Khaleej Times Senior Editor, Mazhar Farooqui, talks about a trading scam that has led to many shops closing due to losses
Born in 1965 in Al Ain, Sheikh Saeed was appointed as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in June 2010, and held a number of positions in the government
The Irish singer, who made headlines for converting to Islam, was best known for the song 'Nothing Compares 2 U
Sheikha Latifa is actively involved in philanthropy and humanitarian efforts, supporting diverse social causes
Join us for an in-depth interview with Abdulla Al Mulla, the Managing Director of Dubai’s beloved coffee chain, as we explore the inspiring journey that turned a passion for baking into a thriving business.
Since July 2013, 94 cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus or MERS-Cov, have been reported in the UAE, with 12 deaths
Saudi Arabian club open to paying him €200m for one season. PSG want to sell Mbappé after he decided not to extend deal. Here is all you need to know
Football fans in Philippines are overjoyed after the country claimed its first World Cup win against New Zealand at Wellington Stadium
Around 3000 protestors hold rally in Karachi, Pakistan in response to the Holy Quran being desecrated in Sweden and Denmark. Muslim states across the globe call for government action and reform
The story behind Jane Birkin’s iconic bag
Emergency operations are being carried out near Palermo, Partinico, Misilmeri, Bolognetta and Cefalu as Italy struggles with powerful heatwaves, reporting a temperature of 47.6 degrees celsius in Catania.
The coffin of Jane Birkin is carried inside Saint-Roch church in Paris as her family bids farewell to the woman behind the iconic designer Hermès Birkin handbag.
Flights cancelled as Greece carries out largest evacuation in Greek history after wildfires continue to rage on the Greek island of Rhodes
Thousands of tourists and residents evacuate Greek Island of Rhodes as wildfires continue to wreak havoc, causing the nation’s biggest evacuation in history