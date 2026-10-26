UAE oil spill: Beaches close across 3 emirates

Oil spill cleanup continues as beaches stay shut

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 26 Oct 2026, 3:31 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

MOST POPULAR

1

Netanyahu warns Iran may try to disrupt election, says 'don't test us'

2

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

3

Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish officials to hold talks in Tehran: Iran's Bagheri

4

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

5

Dubai to close some E611 lanes, Al Maktoum airport tunnel amid autonomous taxi testing