عربي
Thu, Mar 05, 2026
| Ramadan 16, 1447 |
Fajr 05:21
E-Paper
Sign In
Gold
Forex
VOICE OF THE UAE.
SINCE 1978
Ramadan 2026
Prayer
UAE
World
Business
Tech
Life
Transport
Crime
Education
Legal
Weather
Emergencies
Jobs
KT Engage
UAE Holidays
Banking in UAE
Visa & Immigration
Living in the UAE
Schools & Parents
Ramadan 2026
Global Indians
GCC
Asia
Supplements
Galadari Brothers
KT TALKS
Paid Program
Innovation City
KT TALKS
Paid Program
Investing
Real Estate
Energy
Aviation
Leadership Lists
KT Network
BTR
Sports
Entertainment
Food
Travel
Beauty & Health
Fashion
KT LUXE
VOICE OF THE UAE.
SINCE 1978
UAE
Transport
Crime
Education
Legal
Weather
Emergencies
Jobs
KT Engage
UAE Holidays
Banking in UAE
Visa & Immigration
Living in the UAE
Schools & Parents
Ramadan 2026
Global Indians
WORLD
GCC
Asia
Supplements
BUSINESS
Galadari Brothers
Paid Program
Innovation City
Paid Program
Investing
Real Estate
Energy
Aviation
Leadership Lists
KT Network
TECH
BTR
LIFE
Sports
Entertainment
Food
Travel
Beauty & Health
Fashion
KT LUXE
KT EVENTS
KT UniExpo -10th Edition
FWF Summit
TRIBE-4th Edition
NAFA-8th Edition
SUBSCRIPTIONS
WEATHER
Follow us
Download our Mobile App
iOS
Android
SEARCH
SEARCH
Home
/
Videos
UAE food, essentials secure for months: Minister
Strategic reserves aim to keep markets stable
PUBLISHED:
Thu 5 Mar 2026, 12:52 PM
By:
Nawar Alshamsi
Add as a preferred
source on Google
Share:
Written by
Nawar Alshamsi
Recommended
11-year-old girl killed in Kuwait after drone shrapnel falls in residential area
Qatar rejects Iranian claims of targeting US interests solely, says will 'confront' aggression
UAE students start early spring break; parents urge longer remote work options
‘Built for the long haul’: Hospitality leaders back UAE’s ability to emerge 'even stronger'
US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Consulate General in Dubai announce closure until further notice