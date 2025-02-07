UAE: 120-hour workweek? Overworking won't guarantee success, say experts

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk suggested that professionals should work 120 hours a week, inviting criticism on social media. Meanwhile, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy also faced backlash after advocating for a 70-hour workweek for young professionals.









These comments from such influential figures have reignited the debate over long working hours. HR professionals in the UAE, however, are firm on their stance that instead of stretching yourself to exhaustion, adding value to the workplace and continuous self-improvement will have a more significant impact.