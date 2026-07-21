Turn any screenshot into an AI productivity tool

Tue, Jul 21, 2026 | Safar 6, 1448 | Fajr 04:14
VOICE OF THE UAE. SINCE 1978
Husain Rizvi is a Senior Features Writer who covers entertainment and lifestyle stories and has a profound interest in tech (games) and sports. When he’s not working, you can find him at the gym, or finishing a boss fight in a video game.
Iran warns US against 'infiltration' as diplomatic exchanges ongoing via mediators
US military says service member was killed in action in Iraq
US completes 10th wave of Iran strikes, issues 'worldwide caution' alert for citizens
Saudi Arabia launches 90-day multiple entry Umrah visa with 1-year validity
Indian passport renewal in UAE: Supreme Court permits temporary outsourcing