Trying the unique baked fish in Sharjah

Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos6 minutes ago
Breakfast with the stars was held at Meydan horserace track on Wednesday morning. Dubai World Cup fans had the chance to mingle and discuss winning probabilities right before the races on Saturday March 26.
Dubai World Cup2 days ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup1 week ago
Dr AK Abdul Momen encourages Bangladeshis to pursue careers in agriculture and food security sectors
Videos1 week ago
The bestselling international pop star will be performing live at Coca-Cola Arena on March 18
Videos1 week ago
The sportsperson, author and motivational speaker, Jessica Smith talks about her emotional battles, fighting biases and creating a more inclusive world for people of determination
Videos2 weeks ago
Korea’s number one fried chicken brand, KyoChon has opened a new branch in Mall of the Emirates. Now there are 3 branches of KyoChon in Dubai.
Food2 weeks ago
In a sit-down with Khaleej Times at her office in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Farida shares parts of her journey that has been filled with successes and challenges, and how she became at the forefront of the UAE's response plan for the worst pandemic seen in her (our) lifetime as the Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector and the Manager of Communicable Diseases Department, Abu Dhabi Centre of Public Health.
Videos3 weeks ago
KT speaks to Alex Shevchenko, a volunteer based in Kyiv to discuss the situation as well as the public morale in the Ukrainian capital
Videos3 weeks ago
The farm located in Wadi Asimah, Ras Al Khaimah has more than 50,000 flowers and is surrounded by mountains.
Videos3 weeks ago
actor Tahir Raj Bhasin on being the new-age romantic hero and the experiences that made him want to be an actor. His popular release #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein, which was trending on Netflix UAE, has recently been renewed for a season 2.
Videos1 month ago
With only a few days left of Expo 2020 Dubai, we went on a dessert tour to list down the best spots to satisfy your sweet tooth. Prices and locations are in the video, will you be trying them out?
Videos1 month ago
View at the Palm has recently opened the ‘Next Level’, where one can catch an aerial view of the man-made island from 250m above.
Videos1 month ago
We tried an amazing five-course dinner at the Turkish Village located in Jumeirah that includes a one-metre mix grill platter with some of the juiciest kebabs and so much more.
Videos1 month ago
Khaleej Times speaks to UK pianist and singer Tom Seals who will be the opening act of tonight’s performance at the Al Wasl Plaza.
Videos1 month ago
Anker's MagGo line-up are 7.5-watt chargers that are designed for the iPhone 12 and 13 but they can also charge AirPods as well. They take advantage of the iPhone's magnets, so you can effectively snap your device quickly, safely and recharge quickly, whether you're at home, on the go or even in your car.
Videos1 month ago