Videos
Logo
Videos | 27 Aug 2021

Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Lake Geneva Diary

In this episode of KT Travel Safe, we look what it is like to travel to Switzerland during the pandemic. We explore the country's Lake Geneva region, and also discuss the impact of Covid-19 on their tourism industry
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • Videos
    00:07:57
    Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Lake Geneva Diary
  • Videos
    00:03:48
    Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside Australian pavilion that showcases 60,000 years of history
  • Nation
    00:02:07
    Watch: Meet the Dubai heroes who saved a pregnant cat and impressed Sheikh Mohammed
  • Nation
    00:05:26
    KT Morning Chat: Passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi must register on ICA, all you need to know about back to school
  • Nation
    00:03:03
    KT storybook: Meet the UK teenager who only holidays in UAE
  • Videos
    00:06:01
    KT Morning Chat: US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan pullout and Dubai's new big attraction
  • Videos
    00:07:13
    KT Morning Chat: Back to school, visa extension
  • Nation
    00:05:02
    KT Morning Chat: Stiffer penalties for quarantine violators in the UAE; Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’ destinations
  • Videos
    00:01:32
    Afghanistan Capsule - Video of US Marine aiding baby captures Kabul chaos
  • Nation
    00:04:01
    Dubai-based art collector Sleem Hasan on viewing art as passion, investment
  • Videos
    00:14:22
    Expo 2020 Dubai: Swiss pavilion woos visitors with cutting edge innovations and Alps magic
  • Videos
    00:02:48
    I left Afghanistan to prevent bloodshed, says former President Ashraf Ghani
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 