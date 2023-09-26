Tips and tricks to avoid Schengen and US Visa rejection

Anas Bukhash, host of #ABTalks discusses how to break free of detrimental online consumption at the Youth Media Forum
Discover essential tips that will make your Schengen and US Visa applications a breeze. Learn from common mistakes and say hello to visa success!
Want to experience authentic Chinese culture, traditions, and delicacies in Dubai? Well, Chinatown in Dubai Mall was officially inaugurated on Saturday, offering many attractions and experiences.
The British actress is asking her ex-husband to return her two kids to their home in England
Located on the 39th floor of the world's tallest building, the luxurious space is designed by Giorgio Armani
Meet Namira Salim, Pakistan's first female astronaut, set to make history on October 5 with an extraordinary journey into space. Discover her remarkable achievements, including the prestigious 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz', Pakistan's highest civilian award, and her role in the Galactic 04 mission
Khaleej Times sits down with UAE-based comedian Shawn Chidiac, also known as @myparentsaredivorced to discuss how he came up onto the scene, how his character impersonations developed, and where his name actually came from.
The Dubai Municipality took to their social media to inform residents of how they can differentiate between these labels. This is also helpful in ensuring your food's safety and making sure there is no wastage
During his premiership, Yew managed to turn Singapore into a developed country with a high-income economy
Escape high airline costs with a new UAE to Kerala passenger ship service, promising affordability, scenic stops, and onboard entertainment
Returning to his motherland after six months and 4,400 hours in space, AlNeyadi was received at the Abu Dhabi International Airport's new terminal
To support the fast-adoption of electric mobility, Al-Futtaim Automotive is architecting an entire EV ecosystem in the UAE
A week after a tsunami-sized flash flood devastated the Libyan coastal city of Derna, search and rescue for bodies and any survivors continue
Mohammed Yahya is all set for an unprecedented debut at UFC 294, slated for next month. This groundbreaking moment will mark him as the inaugural Emirati fighter to step into the UFC arena
Here's the captivating love story of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy, from their meeting at Stanford University to their glamorous life on the world stage.