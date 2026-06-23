These AI side hustle ideas are gaining attention

Tue, Jun 23, 2026 | Muharram 8, 1448 | Fajr 04:00
VOICE OF THE UAE. SINCE 1978
Husain Rizvi is a Senior Features Writer who covers entertainment and lifestyle stories and has a profound interest in tech (games) and sports. When he’s not working, you can find him at the gym, or finishing a boss fight in a video game.
US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal
Qatar factory explosion in Ras Laffan leaves 54 injured, 18 missing, authorities say
Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA
Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups
Etihad Rail to launch passenger train network on Sept 30; first phase set for June 30