The Ultimate Power Pickup. A first look at what's next
Media and content creators got behind the wheel of the all-new F700 , JETOUR's first-ever pickup , during an exclusive first-drive experience ahead of its official regional introduction
- PUBLISHED: Mon 23 Nov 2026, 6:04 PM
- Partner Content
With 904 PS combined power, 1,135 Nm of torque, and a 3.5-tonne towing capacity, the F700 delivers a compelling blend of capability, luxury, and innovation.
Available now for pre-booking with Elite Group Holding from AED 169,000*.
*Excluding VAT.