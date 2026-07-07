The TikTok trick that could boost your video views

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  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 1:54 PM
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Iran official says revenge for leader's killing priority despite negotiations

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Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries

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Rents mostly drop in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, but Ajman prices surge up to 57%

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UAE ministry revokes licence of Ajman’s Horizon University College over violations