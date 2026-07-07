The TikTok trick that could boost your video views

Tue, Jul 07, 2026 | Muharram 22, 1448 | Fajr 04:05
VOICE OF THE UAE. SINCE 1978
Husain Rizvi is a Senior Features Writer who covers entertainment and lifestyle stories and has a profound interest in tech (games) and sports. When he’s not working, you can find him at the gym, or finishing a boss fight in a video game.
Iran official says revenge for leader's killing priority despite negotiations
Fire breaks out at restaurant on Sheikh Zayed Road, cooling operations underway
Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries
Rents mostly drop in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, but Ajman prices surge up to 57%
UAE ministry revokes licence of Ajman’s Horizon University College over violations