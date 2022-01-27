UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

The future of robotic surgery: Proximie

We went inside the Arab Health Forum 2022, and spoke to Proximie: a technology platform that allows clinicians to virtually ‘scrub in’ to any operating room or cath lab from anywhere in the world.


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

The future of robotic surgery: Proximie

Videos

The future of robotic surgery: Proximie

We went inside the Arab Health Forum 2022, and spoke to Proximie: a technology platform that allows clinicians to virtually ‘scrub in’ to any operating room or cath lab from anywhere in the world.

Videos31 minutes ago

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos1 month ago