The CEO behind Bateel's global luxury success
Inside the vision behind Bateel's global success
- PUBLISHED: Thu 25 Jun 2026, 3:47 PM
Nawar Al Shamsi
Nawar Al Shamsi is a Producer, Content Creator, and on-camera presenter at Khaleej Times, leading the UAE pillar for KT+. Driven by curiosity and a passion for storytelling, she creates content that explores the people, culture, and ideas shaping the UAE today. From uncovering forgotten stories from the Emirates' past to explaining the trends influencing its future, her work aims to make information engaging, accessible, and relevant to modern audiences. Passionate about both the UAE and self-development, Nawar believes the best stories not only inform but also inspire curiosity, learning, and growth.
Tala Chalabi
I’m a producer and presenter at Khaleej Times, bringing stories to life through engaging scripts, on-camera reporting, and creative social media content. With a background in filmmaking and advertising, I enjoy creating videos, podcasts, and digital stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversations. I also oversee social media content to make sure every post resonates. Whether it’s breaking news, a deep-dive feature, or a viral trend, I’m all about making content that connects.