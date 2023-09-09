Watch: WhatsApp now allows users to edit sent messages; here is how

Earlier this year, he was honoured by Sheikh Mohammed for his exceptional work in boosting the employment of Emiratis in the private sector
Here is good news for billions of WhatsApp users, especially those who are not good at typing messages and have typos quite often in their messages.
Now, users of the popular messaging app will be able to edit their messages within 15 minutes after sending it.
The company has sent out a message to its user guiding them on how to edit their messages.
“You can edit any message up to 15 minutes after sending, and it’ll update for everyone in the chat. Edited messages will have the word “edited” next to the timestamp,” the company, which has more than 2 billion users in over 180 countries, said in a message to its users as well as its website.
“If you aren’t on the latest version of WhatsApp you’ll see, ‘This message was edited for everyone in this chat on the latest version of WhatsApp.’ Update your app to see edited messages,” the Facebook-owned company said.
WhatsApp users can only edit text and not photos, videos, or other types of media.
Importantly, after editing the message, people in the chat will not be sent a new notification.
ALSO READ:
Earlier this year, he was honoured by Sheikh Mohammed for his exceptional work in boosting the employment of Emiratis in the private sector
He will work alongside Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the role
With over 25 varieties of dates in stock, sellers have products from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine and Lebanon
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
The race has unique requirements and stipulates that contenders can only use the technology available in 1968 when the original race occurred. “As a solo sailor attempting to complete a non-stop circumnavigation of the world, I faced and continued to overcome several challenges,” said Abhilash, speaking through voice notes, in line with Golden Globe Race protocol.
Serial entrepreneur and the CEO of Vaynermedia, Gary Vee, is in Dubai. He stopped by to speak to Khaleej Times and gave us the lowdown on the future of content creation, attention economy, and what's next in media.
Microsoft Corp-backed startup OpenAI began the rollout of GPT-4, a powerful artificial intelligence model that succeeds the technology behind the wildly popular ChatGPT
Experts say some could actually save between Dh1,000 and Dh2,000