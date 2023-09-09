Watch: WhatsApp now allows users to edit sent messages; here is how

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 5:21 PM

Here is good news for billions of WhatsApp users, especially those who are not good at typing messages and have typos quite often in their messages.

Now, users of the popular messaging app will be able to edit their messages within 15 minutes after sending it.

The company has sent out a message to its user guiding them on how to edit their messages.

“You can edit any message up to 15 minutes after sending, and it’ll update for everyone in the chat. Edited messages will have the word “edited” next to the timestamp,” the company, which has more than 2 billion users in over 180 countries, said in a message to its users as well as its website.

“If you aren’t on the latest version of WhatsApp you’ll see, ‘This message was edited for everyone in this chat on the latest version of WhatsApp.’ Update your app to see edited messages,” the Facebook-owned company said.

WhatsApp users can only edit text and not photos, videos, or other types of media.

Importantly, after editing the message, people in the chat will not be sent a new notification.

How to edit messages in Android:

Long press the message you want to edit, then tap 'More' option, 'Select' 'Edit' and update your message.

When you’re finished, tap the check mark to update your message.

How to edit messages in iPhone:

Long press the message you want to update, then tap 'Edit'.

Edit your message.

Tap the checkmark when you’re finished with your update.

How to edit messages in the web and desktop:

Hover over the message you want to edit, then click 'Menu' and then 'Edit' message.

Edit your message.

Click the checkmark when you’re finished with your update.

